Local law enforcement to have additional patrols for St. Patrick's Day

Local law enforcement is warning people to have a ride home over the St. Patrick's Day holiday weekend if they plan to be drinking.

Maryland State Police will have multiple initiatives from Thursday through Saturday, including saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints in order to combat the possible increase in drunken drivers, according to a news release from the organization.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office will also have four or five deputies on the roads, specifically looking for drunken drivers in addition to the deputies already patrolling the roads, Sheriff Jim DeWees said.

"Have fun, be responsible and Uber, get a taxi or have a [designated driver] because we'll be watching," DeWees said via text.

Drinking while under the influence arrests are slightly up during the holiday, he said, but not as high as during the Fourth of July. St. Patrick's Day tends to be a holiday where people go out to bars to drink as opposed to hosting house parties, he said.

Last year, troopers across Maryland arrested 153 drunken drivers, according to the release.

The extra patrols for Maryland State Police and the Sheriff's Office are being paid for by grants through the Maryland Highway Safety Office, according to the release and DeWees.

