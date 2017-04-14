Volunteers needed for Carroll County Farm Museum's Spring Clean Up Day

The Carroll County Farm Museum is "getting a jump on spring" during its inaugural Spring Clean Up Day on Saturday, April 22.

"This will give the museum a huge jump start," said Farm Museum curator Scott Holniker. "We want to put our best foot forward, stay fresh, and keep people coming back."

Farm Museum manager Joanne Weant said she has seen other institutions have a lot of success with similar events. Volunteers will be asked to refresh the flowerbeds, re-stain the wooden fence and perform general cleanup activities inside the museum.

"People enjoy painting fences, planting flowers, and cleaning things up because they are very tangible tasks," Weant said.

"We think this is a great activity for families because everybody in the family can contribute. We want people to register ahead of time so we can be sure we have the right tools on site and everybody can participate."

Holniker said the cleanup will be held rain or shine, and volunteers can also help update exhibits.

"It's important for us to get new artifacts out there," Holniker said.

Weant said volunteers from Comcast Cares will also be helping with cleanup.

"We were very excited when Comcast approached us with this opportunity because we feel like it's a win for both of us. They have staff who are dedicated to helping the community and this lets us introduce the museum to a whole new group of people," Weant said.

"Many hands make light work and we think this will be a great way to get the museum ready for our season of events and activities."

Greg Walker, Comcast's Beltway Region Network Maintenance supervisor, said the organization chose to partner with the Carroll County Farm Museum because it is an "extremely well-known location in Carroll County and we wanted to bring the people and resources to help keep this historic museum looking pristine."

Walker encouraged the community to join in the cleanup effort.

"Having the support of the greater community allows us to make greater impact and hopefully leave a more substantial imprint on the museum that will last for years to come," Walker said.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben

If you go

What: Spring Clean Up Day

When: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Carroll County Farm Museum, 500 S. Center St., Westminster

Students who need service hours are welcome — they must be accompanied by an adult but one adult can be responsible for a group of students. Volunteers do not have to stay the entire time, so come even if you only have a few hours to spare. Dress in work clothes and for the weather. Light refreshments will be available.

To register or for questions, email ccfarm@ccg.carr.org or call 410-386-3880 by Wednesday, April 19.