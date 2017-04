The Carroll County Special Olympics Spring Games, originally scheduled for Wednesday, were rescheduled due to rain. The games will begin at 9:30 a.m., Friday, April 28. The event will be held at Westminster High School located at 1225 Washington Road in Westminster. For more information, contact lbrewer10@verizon.net.

