Special Education Citizen's Advisory Committee appreciation and recognition nominations being accepted

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2017 Special Education Citizen's Advisory Committee Appreciation and Recognition Night.

Anyone who has gone above and beyond in helping to contribute to the "growth, well-being and happiness of students with disabilities" may be nominated, according to a news release from Carroll County Public Schools.

Parents or students may nominate an individual or an outside agency for the Appreciation Award. Staff may nominate other staff for the Recognition Award, according to the release.

The nomination forms are available on the school system's website at www.carrollk12.org under News and Notices, according to the release.

Nominations may be submitted to SECAC@carrollk12.org or sent via U.S. mail to SECAC, 125 N. Court St., Westminster, MD 21157. All nominations must be received by Friday, March 30, 2017, according to the release.

This year's event will be held at 7 p.m. April 26 at the Carroll County Career and Technology Center, according to the release.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13