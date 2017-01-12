Southern States sets annual meeting date

Southern States Cooperative will review its operations at a series of local annual meetings, including the upcoming Jan. 18 meeting for members of Southern States Cooperative Inc.-Carroll-Howard Petroleum Service and Southern States Cooperative Inc.-Frederick Petroleum Service.
The business meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Middleburg Lion's Club Park, 6300 Middleburg Road, Keymar. The cooperative's management will use the meeting to report on both local and company-wide operations, as well as projected budget results for next year.
Local board members will be elected and retiring board members will be recognized. Board nominees for SSC Inc.-Carroll-Howard Petroleum Service include Donald Maring and Lawrence Meeks, and for SSC Inc.-Frederick Petroleum Service Eric Arnold and Edward Bowers.