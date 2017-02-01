Manchester Elementary gives back with 'Soup'er Bowl collection

While the talk about who will take this year's Super Bowl mainly focuses on coaching acumen or quarterback play, the kids at Manchester Elementary School have their own way of predicting the winning team.

For the past week, the students and staff in the northern part of the county have been collecting dry and canned items for the Tree of Friends Foundation and the Cold Weather Shelter. Donations end Friday.

With the donations comes a fun twist for the kids — each donated item gets placed on a table as a vote for one of the teams in Sunday's Super Bowl, the New England Patriots or the Atlanta Falcons.

"The kids get into it," Principal Martin Tierney said.

And the fun of the Super Bowl element — or "Soup"er Bowl, as they're calling it in Manchester — is just an added layer that helps the kids get involved in helping the community around them. The collection is being done by the Road to Respect Club, Tierney said.

Morgan Richards, 11, of Manchester, is a member of the Road to Respect Club. It's important to try to give back to others who aren't as lucky and don't have the things she has, Morgan said.

"Some people are not as fortunate as us," 11-year-old Grant Miller, a member of the club, from Manchester, echoed.

They've been working to bring in canned and boxed items, club member Mary Valente,11, of Hampstead, said. These are items that are ready to go, Grant said.

In addition to getting to help people, Will Cuneo, 11, said it's fun guessing who will win the Super Bowl. Manchester Elementary kids think the Falcons will win the NFL championship on Sunday. As of Wednesday afternoon, 209 items had been brought in, with 150 going to the Falcons, Amy Sanders, fourth-grade teacher at Manchester Elementary School, added.

Take that, Tom Brady.

The "Soup"er Bowl event isn't the only thing the Road to Respect Club does. The club meets monthly, Tierney said, and organizes events throughout the year to reach out to both people in the school and in the community.

The club is a way to promote respect, Mary said. It is about stopping bullying, too, Grant said.

"We actually do projects that everyone can participate in," Mary added.

Most recently, Tierney said, the school will hold a two-week kindness challenge. Students will have the chance to make cards and send notes to students and staff throughout the school, he said.

Students will also secretly be putting sticky notes on random lockers with positive messages for fellow students, he added.

The importance of kindness, and helping others, are key character elements they work to emphasize to the students, Tierney said.

"If we can instill that sense of giving at an early age, it's going to set up that trait [later on]," he added.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychapell13