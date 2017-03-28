Softball tournament honors memory of Kristin Spurrier, support those in need of addiction treatment

Brad Gist knows he has been lucky in that addiction had never touched him or anyone in his family. But maybe he had been a little too lucky.

"I've been kind of blind to it," he said.

That all changed when the former Francis Scott Key High School girls basketball coach learned that one of his former players had died of a drug overdose.

Kristin Spurrier had been missing since Feb. 4 and was found dead on Feb. 20 in her car in Baltimore County. Gist coached Spurrier in freshman and JV basketball at FSK.

"The first thing I thought was I have to do something because I can't let this happen to anyone else," he said. "This stuff is getting out of control."

For Spurrier, and to raise funds to help other people battling substance use disorders, Gist has organized the Rising Above Addiction Softball Tournament in Memory of Kristin Spurrier, to be held Saturday, April 1.

The tournament will feature 24 teams, playing from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. at the Carroll County Sports Complex, at 2225 Littlestown Pike in Westminster. Spectators are greatly encouraged to come and cheer on the teams as well as to participate in the silent auction and to patronize vendors — all proceeds will go to benefit Rising Above Addiction, a nonprofit that specializes in funding treatment for people battling addiction.

"We provide immediate funding for detox for people in need of treatment that do not have insurance," said Tracey Kuhn, co-founder of Rising Above Addiction. "We are also in the process of opening a women's sober home for the next step in the treatment process."

There will also be an 11 a.m. ceremony honoring Spurrier, and Gist said he would especially invite anyone battling addiction to come out to the ceremony and let him know.

"One of the big things about an addiction problem is recognizing you have a problem," Gist said. "I am inviting them to come — they can have lunch on me."

Kuhn co-founded Rising Above Addiction in September 2015 with Tammy Lofink, one year after the death of Lofink's son Ryan as a result of a drug overdose. Together, they have since provided funding to help 50 people get into treatment, Lofink said.

That's one reason why Gist sought them out, and why he hopes to keep working with them going forward.

"Anyone that has known me knows I am all about a team," he said. "Rising Above Addiction is my new team."

If you go

What: The Rising Above Addiction Softball Tournament in Memory of Kristin Spurrier

When: 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday, April 1

Where: Carroll County Sports Complex, 2225 Littlestown Pike, Westminster

Cost: Free admission; silent auction and vendor proceeds to benefit Rising Above Addiction

More information: Contact Brad Gist at 443-340-0259.