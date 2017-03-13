Carroll County public works prepared for Winter Storm Stella

With the largest snowstorm of the winter possibly hours away, the Carroll County government spend Monday preparing to handle the system expected to blanket the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

As of Monday afternoon, the county had been pretreating roads and putting down salt, Jeff Castonguay, director of Public Works for Carroll, said.

Road crews were expected to be heading out around 8 p.m. Monday in time for the expected start of the snowstorm. The National Weather Service was predicting that snow would start after 7 p.m. Monday, mixing with sleet after 2 a.m. Snow and sleet accumulation was predicted to reach 5 to 9 inches Monday night and predicted to continue overnight into Tuesday, when Carroll County could see another 4 to 8 inches.

By about 3:45 p.m. Monday, county government had already closed Tuesday.

Snow could be heavy after midnight and into the early morning hours, Castonguay said. They were hearing at times it could hit 2 inches per hour, he added.

There are 63 snow routes, and it takes about 8 hours to complete each route, Castonguay said. If the snow gets too heavy they'll have to pull crews off the road.

"When it gets to blizzard conditions even we can't get on the roads," he added.

The county hopes to get through all of the major roads and initial routes by the start of the morning commute, Castonguay said.

"It could be a little dicey for a while," he said. "We will get everybody. We'll have all hands on deck."

This week's snowstorm is expected to be the first significant snowfall for the winter.

So far, Carroll County has spent $860,000 on snow removal, costs that are budgeted into the Storm Emergencies budget, Ted Zaleski, director of Management and Budget, said. They're budgeted for $2.1 million in Fiscal Year 2017, he added.

In FY 2016, they spent $2.4 million, he said. Salt took $883,000, overtime $527,000 and contractual trucks and heavy equipment rentals $904,000.

Zaleski said he didn't have the official breakdown of what went into the $860,000 spent so far this year, though he said the county has been out putting down salt on roads and also out with equipment a few times.

How much they spend isn't necessarily related to how much snow there is, he added. The county could get one-half inch or 4 inches, Zaleski said, but it would still mean resources are used.

"If you have to bring everyone out and put down salt and take time," that costs money, he added.

Any money out of the operating budget at the end of the year becomes part of surplus, Zaleski said. This includes what's designated toward snow.

The National Weather Service released graphics with the snowfall amounts from a storm expected to impact the area starting late Monday evening March 13, 2017.

"Money that's left over in [the snow budget] is no different than any other money," he said.

The Carroll County Board of Commissioners then appropriates those funds to other budget items in the future, he added.

While this is expected to be the first big snow, Castonguay said county staff has snow plans "down to a science." They do learn from each storm, though, he said.

Carroll County government made some changes after last year. Specifically, they learned to get contractors secured as soon as possible. During the 2016 blizzard, other counties called some of the contractors before they did, Castonguay said, and so Carroll had limited crews at its disposal.

"Now we've called up ahead of time," he added.

Castonguay said for those who can, they ask people to park in their driveways and keep vehicles off the road.

"It slows down the operation," he said, when plows and trucks have to try to avoid. Castonguay also said it's important for people to be careful throughout the storm. It's important not to rush during snow removal, or overexert, he added.

"That's the priority — to keep everybody safe," Castonguay said.

Weather-related closings

The following is a partial listing of closings for March 14.

•Carroll County Government

•The Northern Landfill

•Carroll County senior centers

•McDaniel College

•Carroll Community College

•Carroll Hospital's community programs and support groups