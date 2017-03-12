Heavy snow expected Monday evening

Meteorologists expect wet, heavy snow to begin between 8 and 10 p.m. Monday and to continue into Tuesday.

It's not uncommon for us to get snowstorms in March or April but one of this magnitude is slightly unusual for this time of year," said Foot's Forecast Executive Director Keith Krichinsky.

Krichinsky said he expects 2 or more inches of snow per hour.

"We have a potential snowfall greater than 12 inches with heavier snow possible," Krichinsky said.

The National Weather Service released graphics with the snowfall amounts from a storm expected to impact the area starting late Monday evening March 13, 2017.

National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Hofmann described the expected snowfall as "a pretty significant late season storm." Hofmann expects 8 to 14 inches of snow Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

AccuWeather meteorologist Brett Rossio also expects around 1 foot of accumulation.

"It should wind down around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon," Rossio said.

Rossio expects winds up to 15 to 25 miles per hour with "some blowing and drifting."

Krichinsky said the heavy, wet snow might cause power outages due to accumulation on tree limbs and power lines.

"Some roads may be impassable because it will take a while to clear," Krichinsky said. "I also encourage people to use extreme caution when shoveling snow because it will be very heavy."

