Shoemaker withdraws transparency legislation after Carroll BOE adopts concepts into board policy

Del. Haven Shoemaker, R-District 5, has pulled his proposed bill dealing with transparency during the Carroll County Board of Education's budget process.

Shoemaker announced in early December a proposed bill "to promote transparency in government," that would have required the Board of Education to conduct a public hearing, advertise the hearing and provide copies of the budget to the Carroll County Public Library system at least 30 days prior to submitting the same to the county commissioners.

During the January Board of Education meeting, board members approved adopting components of the proposed bill into its own board policy. With that move, Shoemaker had previously said he'd withdraw his legislation, something he made good on Wednesday.

"There's no need to put a law on the books just for the sake of putting a law on the books," Shoemaker said in Wednesday's release. "Since the Carroll County school board is adopting regulations to provide for public input as it puts its over $300 million budget together, I'm happy to withdraw the bill. Good government has won."

The original announcement of the proposed bill, which came after a meeting between the school board and local delegates, was met with confusion by some board members.

Board of Education Vice President Bob Lord called the legislation "unnecessary," a sentiment which was backed up by comments from Superintendent Stephen Guthrie.

During the December meeting between local representatives and the board, Guthrie said the process CCPS uses goes back at least 30 years, and in the past seven years, they added work sessions and began sending emails to be "as transparent as possible."

