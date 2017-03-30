Still time to help The Shepherd's Staff stock Easter baskets

Choosing from hundreds of items they had separated by gender and age groups, The Shepherd's Staff volunteers assembled Easter baskets for families in need — something the group has been doing for nearly 20 years.

Executive Director Brenda Meadows said most of the organization's programs serve immediate needs, and "the Christian element may not be evident. Easter baskets and Christmas stockings say a little more about who we are ... it's a way to share God's love with the community."

Last year, they put together 1,400 baskets in one week. The organization will distribute this year's the baskets April 4 through 14 and are still in need of supplies, baskets and cellophane.

Choosing from hundreds of items they had separated by gender and age groups, The Shepherd’s Staff volunteers assembled Easter baskets for families in need — something the group has been doing for nearly 20 years.

"Easter baskets are not a necessity, but I think it's important for a feeling of normalcy," Meadows said. "If a family's worried about buying food or buying an Easter basket, the obvious choice is food. It may not be the choice they want to make, but it's a smart choice."

Volunteer Ellen Nestorick, of Finksburg, said the organization puts a variety of items in each basket.

"Every basket is unique," she said. "No one will get the exact same basket."

Meadows said the program wouldn't be possible without the help of volunteers.

"Their patience and their attention to detail is incredible," she said. "The baskets are beautiful. We're so blessed to have their time and talents."

Nestorick, who volunteers twice a week, said she likes giving back to the community and helping out.

"It's great volunteering here because you get to interact with families," Nestorick said. "It makes you want to come back again and again."

Another volunteer, Westminster resident Barb Price, said stocking the baskets "makes me feel like I'm doing something useful."

"When we pass them out, the kids get so excited," she said. "It's fun for them."

Vera Brooks agreed.

"You can see the excitement in their faces when they get their baskets," the volunteer from Westminster said. "It's unbelievable how many donations come in. Sometimes, it can be overwhelming."

Intake coordinator Velma Green added, "We really appreciate all the support from the community to help us provide for families."

"We couldn't do it without their help."

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben

Items needed

•Christian coloring books

•Christian story books

•Crosses

•Puzzles

•Bookmarks

•Prayer books

•Small toys

•Bubbles

•Play-Doh

•School supplies

•Non-candy snacks

•Baskets to fill

•Cellophane bags

If you choose to make a basket, please mark gender and age. Deliver items or finished baskets to The Shepherd's Staff, 30 Carroll St., Westminster, before April 7. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, and 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. For more information, call 410-857-5944.