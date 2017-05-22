Md. 194 bridge project to begin next month

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is set to begin a project to replace the bridge on Md 194, also known as Woodsboro Pike.

The bridge is over Little Pipe Creek near the Carroll County line in Frederick County, according to a news release from MDOT SHA. The $1.8 million project will be complete by the end of summer, weather permitting.

The 64-year-old, steel-girder bridge is safe, but the bridge's driving surface has "outlived its useful life and needs replacement," according to the release. The project includes cleaning and painting the structural steel of the bridge; replacing the existing bridge deck with a new, wider structure to accommodate bicyclists and pedestrians; performing minor concrete repairs; installing new metal railings on the bridge; and paving and striping bridge approaches, according to the release.

MDOT SHA will begin the project by cleaning and painting the metal beams beginning early June and will temporarily close the bridge to traffic June 17 to Sept. 4, according to the release. Motorists should plan for extra travel time and follow the posted detour route, which includes Md. 77, also known as Middleburg Road, to navigate around the bridge closure.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13