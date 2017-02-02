Vendor registration opens for Seniors on the Go Expo

The 12th annual Carroll County Seniors On The Go will take place on April 5 and vendor registrations are currently being accepted.

Booths are available where business and nonprofits can showcase their services or distribute information to people attending the expo, which focuses on the needs of older adults and people with disabilities. Nonprofits can reserve a booth for $200, and for businesses the fee is $375.

Sponsorships are also available.

The deadline to register and still be included in the expo program guide, which will be distributed to more than 20,000 households, is Feb. 17.

For more information and to secure a booth, potential vendors should contact Leslie Wagner at 410-386-3818 or seniorexpo@ccg.carr.org, and may also go online at ccgovernment.carr.org/ccg/aging/expo/.

