Bureau of aging offers free senior legal clinics

The Carroll County Bureau of Aging and Disabilities, in conjunction with the Mid-Western Maryland Office of the Legal Aid Bureau, will be offering a series of free legal clinics for seniors.

"The Legal Aid Bureau provides legal assistance, advice, information and referrals to anyone 60 years old and older," said Celene Steckel, chief of the Bureau of Aging and Disabilities. "Typically they will send a paralegal or an attorney to two of our senior centers each month."

Walk-in clinics will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on dates throughout the spring and summer, beginning with Tuesday, May 16, at the North Carroll Senior and Community Center. Steckel said people can obtain more information or further services from Legal Aid Bureau by calling 800-679-8813 from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Friday.

These initial consultations will be free and can address many legal issues, from living wills to estate planning, Steckel said, although some more complex issues could lead to the case being referred out or further services being offering for a fee.

"They would then refer them out and they do give reduced rates if they have to do documentation preparation," she said.

The free clinics are something the Bureau of Aging and Disabilities has offered for many years, according to Steckel.

"We do the clinics every year," she said. "We just push this out there to remind folks."

If you go

What: Free legal aid clinics for seniors age 60 and older

When:

Tuesday, May 16: 1-4 p.m. at the North Carroll Senior and Community Center, 2328 Hanover Pike, Hampstead

Tuesday, June 6: 1-4 p.m. at the Westminster Senior and Community Center, 125 Stoner Ave., Westminster

Tuesday, June 20: 1-4 p.m. at the Taneytown Senior and Community Center, 220 Robert Mills Road, Taneytown

Tuesday, July 11: 1-4 p.m. Westminster Senior and Community Center

Tuesday, July 25: 1-4 p.m. at the South Carroll Senior and Community Center, 5928 Mineral Hill Road, Eldersburg

Tuesday, Aug. 1: 1-4 p.m. at the Westminster Senior and Community Center

Tuesday, Aug. 15: 1-4 p.m. at the Mount Airy Senior and Community Center, 703 Ridge Ave., Mount Airy

For more information or to make an appointment, call the Mid-Western Maryland Office of the Legal Aid Bureau at 1-800-679-8813. Or contact Patty Whitson at the Carroll County Bureau of Aging and Disabilities at 410-386-3809.