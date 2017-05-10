Secret Garden music fest returns with Caribbean-themed celebration

Get ready for a tour of musical genres at the Carroll County Farm Museum as the annual Secret Garden Music Festival returns for another summer of dance-worthy performances.

The event is held monthly on the grounds of the Farm Museum, and kicks off this Sunday with their Caribbean Wine, Music and Arts Festival. Organizer DJ Tanz said the event began as a miniature festival, with about 100 people attending the first year's event. Soon, word spread about the Secret Garden, and it began to expand, switching between winery locations before finally settling on its current home at the Carroll County Farm Museum about two-and-a-half years ago.

Today, the monthly summer festival draws about 1,500 guests to enjoy the music, drinks and dancing of the mix of DJs, wineries, live bands and craft vendors. One of the keys to the success of the festival, Tanz said, is the appeal to diverse groups of people.

"It's just a big melting pot," Tanz said. "There's a lot of different folks coming together to have a good time. It always ends up with everyone dancing."

The kickoff event will feature performances by the nationally recognized reggae band Jah Works as well as Eclipse International Band as they perform a blend of Caribbean-style hits.

"Everyone across all ethnicities appreciate Caribbean music," Tanz said. "And just about every age appreciates calypso as well. Add a little wine and you've got an event where different kinds of people can meet each other and have a good time."

The Eclipse International Band is made up of a diverse group of artists from Caribbean and African nations who currently live in the D.C. metro area. They perform a mixture of original songs, covers or reggae hits and remixes of pop, rock and R&B songs with an island inspiration utilizing steel drums, keyboards, bass and more. The band features performers from Trinidad and Tobago, Ghana, and Jamaica.

Jah Works is a Baltimore-based roots reggae band first formed in 1993. Throughout their career, they've performed across the globe as a member of the Armed Forces Entertainment, including shows in South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia and more. The group has released 10 albums since its formation, and sold more than 100,000 copies; their most recent release, "Believe," came out last summer.

This is the first Secret Garden celebration of the year, with three more continuing in the summer, and a fourth occurring on the grounds of the Farm Museum in October. In June, Tanz will host an R&B-themed event; in July they will celebrate Reggae music; August will blend reggae and go-go music for the summer farewell. The series will take September off, as people are involved in football season on Sundays, Tanz said, but return for a fall celebration in October. He said last year was their first attempt at the fall concert, and it was successful enough to bring back for another year.

"The Farm Museum is just beautiful in the fall," Tanz said. "It's worth the trip; the trees on the property become beautiful."

Tanz said they're already considering ideas for future events and expansions for the Secret Garden festival. In the future, he said they plan on adding a second stage for different types of entertainment, so the visitors can party even if they don't care for the genre of a particular musical guest.

"We've got a really good format, so we don't want to mess with it too much," Tanz said. "All we want to do is offer more entertainment for more people with more popular bands."

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

Twitter.com/Jacob_deNobel