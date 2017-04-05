Registration deadline approaching for School of the Soldier

Children interested in history are invited to participate in the Carroll County Farm Museum's second annual School of the Soldier on Saturday, April 29. The event is open to children ages 10 to 14. Participants must register by Friday, April 14.

"This event was so well-received last year that we knew it had to continue," said Farm Museum Manager Joanne Weant. "We truly are indebted to the re-enactor volunteers who enable us to offer this event. The School of the Soldier is the perfect lead-in for our annual Civil War reenactment on May 6 and 7."

Weant said the School of the Soldier "embodies what we are trying to do with all of our events and educational offerings here at the Farm Museum."

"The staff and volunteers have made a very concerted effort over the past few years to engage children at their level and make history come alive," Weant said. "You can read about the Civil War in a book but it's a totally different learning experience to come out to the Museum, be mustered in and drill for an actual battle. The kids just love the wooden muskets they carry and the Army scrip that they use to buy snacks. When they are divided into the two armies, they really start to understand the difficult choices and loyalties the Civil War soldiers faced."

Organizer Bill McElwee said the event will teach children some U.S. history.

"It's a very good learning experience," McElwee said. "It's a part of America's history that defines who we are today, and it's to let the young people know what it's all about. The only way to appreciate what you have today is to understand the sacrifices people made then."

McElwee said participants will be divided into two groups, one for the northern side and one for the southern side. They will be issued pay that they can use to purchase snacks or goodies. They will also go through the drills that the average Civil War soldier was required to do.

"They'll learn proper marching techniques and how to follow the commands of their superiors," McElwee said. "They'll learn the proper use of the civil war weapons and they will have a mock battle with wooden weapons."

Re-enactor and volunteer Jim Burke said the group tries to "teach a little bit of everything."

"We try to make it as real and as fun as possible for them," Burke said. "I think it helps the kids understand history. The battle at the end helps them put together everything they've learned throughout the day."

If you go

What: School of the Soldier

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Carroll County Farm Museum, 500 S. Center St., Westminster

Cost: $25

Registration is due by Friday, April 14. To register, contact Dana Wachter at 800-654-4546.