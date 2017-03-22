School bus involved in crash

A school bus coming from Sandymount Elementary School was in a crash Wednesday afternoon. Two other vehicles were involved and children were on board the bus, but there were no injuries, according to Maryland State Police.

Sandymount bus 168 was traveling on Md. 140 when it was involved in a crash near Md. 91, around 4:10 p.m., according to an email from Carroll County Public Schools spokeswoman Carey Gaddis.

Maryland State Police confirmed they were on the scene and that eastbound Md. 140 was shut down by the crash around 4:20 p.m. Roughly an hour later, Md. 140 had reopened.

Medical personnel and the school system's transportation area supervisor, John O'Meally, also responded to the scene, Gaddis said in the email.

