Car collides with Sandymount Elementary

A car collided with Sandymount Elementary in Finksburg on Monday morning according to a spokesperson with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Police said a vehicle collided with several cars before hitting the school's loading dock off of the pick-up lane in the rear of the school around 9:10 a.m. Monday.

Carey Gaddis, spokesperson for Carroll County Public Schools said the driver and a passenger child were transported to the hospital. The school day will proceed as normal.

jacob.deNobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

twitter.com/Jacob_deNobel