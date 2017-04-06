Runnymede Elementary honors chorus entertains Carroll Food Sunday recipients

Singing a variety of tunes, Runnymede Elementary School's fifth-grade honors chorus entertained 26 Carroll Food Sunday recipients as they enjoyed the Caring and Sharing Ministries' Thursday lunch.

"It made me feel like I was doing something good," said chorus member Jesse Lee V after the performance. "Some people come here because they don't have enough money to purchase food for themselves or their families so it makes me feel good to support them."

According to Messiah United Methodist Church member Linda Warehime, food is served by one of six churches every Thursday as part of Caring and Sharing Ministries.

Warehime said the chorus performs every year, and "it's an asset to lunch time."

"They sing really good and they've been here before," Warehime said. "They're local kids giving back to their community. People seem to truly enjoy it."

Runnymede's vocal music teacher Karen Sirian said the chorus was "so enthused about coming to sing."

"Our school has an annual Walk-a-thon in April that fundraises for Carroll Food Sunday," Sirian said. "We come here each year to make a connection between our school and the community that benefits from the fundraiser."

KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times Runnymede Elementary SchoolÃ¢â¬â¢s fifth grade honors chorus sing for Carroll Food Sunday recipients at the Caring and Sharing MinistriesÃ¢â¬â¢ Thursday lunch in Taneytown on April 7, 2018. Runnymede Elementary SchoolÃ¢â¬â¢s fifth grade honors chorus sing for Carroll Food Sunday recipients at the Caring and Sharing MinistriesÃ¢â¬â¢ Thursday lunch in Taneytown on April 7, 2018. (KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

Jesse's mother, Patricia Burton, of Hampstead, recorded her son's recital.

"Runnymede has been working with Carroll Food Sunday for about 19 years and they've raised over $100,000 for them," Burton said. "It's important for the kids to see where those monetary and food donations are going."

She added, "We want them to see it's not just another fundraiser for the school, it's actually going to the community."

