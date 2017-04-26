1980s music thrives in 'Rock of Ages'

Relive the music of the '80s at Carroll Community College this weekend, as the school puts on its production of the jukebox musical "Rock of Ages," featuring songs by the biggest rock stars of the decade.

The show, a fourth-wall-breaking tour through pop culture of the era, takes place in the "mid-to-late-'80s ... roughly," and features songs by Twisted Sister, Pat Benatar, Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Poison and more. The show first premiered in Los Angeles in 2005 before a run on Broadway that ended in 2015.

Director Jane Frazier said the rights to the show were recently opened to the public, meaning the community college is among the first to perform the show for local audiences.

The focus of rock 'n' roll permeates the entire show, with characters decked out in band and album references in their costumes — from a Led Zeppelin T-shirt to a "Frankie Say Relax" patch on the back of a denim vest — to a set covered in gig posters. The major rock influence is full guitar ensemble on stage rocking out to these songs live as actors sing on set.

Frazier is in her first year directing at Carroll Community College. She said the show was chosen before she came on, and it took a period of adjustment to figure out how best to bring it to stage.

"The joke is that I do political theater," Frazier said. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, what do I do with this?' I grew up in the '80s, but I was a '90s angst girl. I wasn't into the '80s."

Frazier said her way into the show was the self-aware and tongue-in-cheek nature of the book, as well as bringing a sense of musical theater flair to each of the performances.

"We kind of found the hook in each of the numbers," Frazier said. "From there, we just had a blast choreographing each. The cast has brought so much to it. It's not just their talent, but they also have to have a ton of energy for two hours and 15 minutes."

Rock of Ages Phil Grout / For Carroll County Times The Carroll Community College theatre department opens this evening with the musical "Rock of Ages" and runs through Sunday. It's the story of young musicians seeking fame in the Los Angeles rock music scene. The Carroll Community College theatre department opens this evening with the musical "Rock of Ages" and runs through Sunday. It's the story of young musicians seeking fame in the Los Angeles rock music scene. (Phil Grout / For Carroll County Times)

Student Carlee Roscoe is one of the choreographers for the show. She said when she first heard about the production she reached out as an opportunity to boost her choreography skills. Roscoe said she's been dancing since she was young, but has recently began working on choreography as a career path.

"The biggest challenge has been working with actors instead of dancers," Roscoe said. "You have to think of ways to communicate with them because they're not always thinking of how their bodies move."

"I think the past several years it's become kind of vintage to look back on the '80s," Frazier said. "I think they're more into it than I am because of the coolness factor."

Liam Wallace, of Westminster, plays Lonny, owner of the show's central bar and music venue in the show. When getting into character, he dons a denim vest covered in references to '80s music and pop-rock bands. During the show, the character breaks the fourth wall to invite the audience to dance or sing along or poke fun at the proceedings.

Wallace said coming into the show, he was familiar with it, but had never had a chance to see the production before.

"To be honest, '80s pop rock is probably my least favorite genre of music," Wallace said. "But that's being an actor, and when I'm onstage, Lonny loves it, so I love it."

In contrast, Julia Creutzer, who plays the lead role of Sherrie, said though she wasn't familiar with the genre coming in, she's left the show with an appreciation for all 1980s rock.

"You can't escape it," Creutzer said. "I was driving in today and either 'Don't Stop Believin'' or 'Here I [Go]Again' came on, and I just started rocking out in my car."

If you go

What: "Rock of Ages"

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 27 through 29; 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30.

Where: Carroll Community College, 1601 Washington Road, Westminster

Cost: $15 general admission; $10 seniors older than 65, Carroll faculty, staff and students with ID

For more information: Visit www.carrollcc.edu/arts-and-events.