Fire destroys home near Pleasant Valley

A house near Pleasant Valley is a total loss after a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon.

Approximately 50 firefighters from eight different companies responded to a house in the 1500 block of Richardson Road. The first unit to arrive around 1:30 p.m. found a fully involved house fire, said Charles Simpson, spokesman for the Pleasant Valley volunteer fire company.

The house fire was called under control at 2:07 p.m., Simpson said.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no reports of injuries. Red Cross was assisting the family, he said.

Firefighters battled a house fire in the 1500 Richardson Road on the afternoon of Tuesday April 18, 2017. (Ken Koons) (Ken Koons)

Simpson said he believed the fire was called in by a passerby who saw smoke. Companies from Pleasant Valley, Westminster, New Windsor, and Taneytown, along with a tanker task force composed of units from Union Bridge, Reese, Harney and Littlestown, Pennsylvania, responded to the fire, he said.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was on the scene investigating, he said.

