Westminster man arrested after allegedly threatening bouncer

A Westminster man was arrested Sunday after allegedly threatening a Johanssons bouncer with a knife.

Matthew Edward Rendelman, 40, of the unit block of Locust Street, was charged with one count each of intoxicated endanger, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and possession of controlled dangerous substance equipment. He was held on $7,500 bond, which he posted and was released Sunday, according to electronic court records.

A Westminster police officer was called to Johanssons at around 11 p.m. Saturday for a fight allegedly involving a knife. When he arrived, he saw a bouncer holding a man, face down, on the ground. The officer detained the man, later identified as Rendelman, according to the statement of probable cause.

The officer spoke with the bouncer who told him that he was called to the bar area upstairs because of an unruly customer. Once upstairs, he found a bartender holding Rendelman to the ground. The bouncer got Rendelman out of the bar, but once outside, Rendelman refused to leave, according to the statement.

The bouncer told Rendelman to leave or he would call police, but Rendelman refused, instead pulling out a knife and threatening to kill the bouncer. The bouncer was within arms length of Rendelman and was able to kick Rendelman's arm, which made Rendelman drop the knife. Once Rendelman dropped the knife, the bouncer was able to restrain him, according to the statement.

Rendelman was placed under arrest and taken to the Carroll County Detention Center. Once there, the officer located a smoking device, which was confiscated. A correctional officer also found a hypodermic syringe and a blue pill in Rendelman's jacket, according to the statement.

Rendelman did not respond to a call for comment as of 6:30 p.m. Monday. He is scheduled to appear in court March 8.

