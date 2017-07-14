American Cancer Society seeking 'real men'

Real men wear pink. If you're one of them, the American Cancer Society wants you.

The Real Men Wear Pink of Central Maryland campaign needs men to be ambassadors to their communities, helping to raise funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in October, according to Katelyn Mock, senior community manager with the American Cancer Society of Central Maryland.

While many men have long been involved in the annual Making Strides walks, she said, this campaign is conceived as a way to engage men — specifically men — on the topic of breast cancer.

"We saw there was a group of people in our community that we would like to reach that we haven't been able to reach in the past," Mock said. "Sometimes there is a stigma with breast cancer and an assumption it can only affect women, and that is just not the case; men can also get breast cancer."

While men are about 100 times less likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer than women, according to the American Cancer Society, the organization estimates that nearly 2,500 men will nevertheless be given a breast cancer diagnosis in 2017. About 460 of them will likely die.

"We also found this could be an outlet for men who have women in their lives who have struggled or are struggling with breast cancer, and they may not know how to support them," Mock said.

The funds raised through the Making Strides walks help fund breast cancer research and directly support patients by providing free rides to treatment and lodging for those traveling long distances in order to receive it. Mock said the 2016 Mount Airy walk alone raised $135,000, and with each man in the Real Men Wear Pink campaign being asked to aim for an additional $2,500 in fundraising, the goal for the 2017 will be $150,000.

That walk will take place on Oct. 15.

This is the second year for the Real Men Wear Pink campaign across the nation, Mock said, the campaign having brought in $5.5 million for the American Cancer Society in 2016. But 2017 marks the first time the campaign has been tried in the Central Maryland region, which includes Carroll, Frederick, Howard and Baltimore counties.

It can therefore be stated that for the purposes of this campaign, Tom McCarron, attorney for the town of Mount Airy, is the first "Real Man" of Carroll County. His first task will be to dig out his Rolodex.

"My wife recommended that I get more involved and so asked that I become a poster child for real men wear pink," McCarron said. "My intentions are to start reaching out to some of the men I know through various business contacts in Carroll County, to start recruiting them to be active like I have in this regard."

Both Tom and his wife Debbie have breast cancer survivors on their sides of the family and have participated in the Make Strides walks in years past. In 2016, Tom walked while his son, Patrick, DJ'd for the participants.

"We have been touched personally by it," Tom said. "I think women are obviously very attuned to this, but we would like to see greater participation among men. I think very few people don't know somebody who has struggled with this."

As of Thursday, Mock said that she had five committed "Real Men" from Frederick County and another tentative one, in addition to McCarron in Carroll. She hopes to find 30 "Real Men" in total.

"Our goal is to recruit the men before the first week in August and reveal them at our VIPink Celebration on August 24th at Linganore Wines," Mock said. "We usually have about 60 people there and they are all breast cancer survivors. What I would like to do is have the men committed to the cause at that event to introduce them to everybody — 'Here's our Real Men of 2017!'"

And how does a guy sign up to be a "Real Man?" Call Mock at 240-727-9465 or shoot an email to centralmdstrides@cancer.org.

Then get ready to wear some pink.

"I will be proudly wearing pink at Making Strides and at other future events for breast cancer," McCarron said. "Come to the Making Strides Walk. I think once you are there, you can't help but be touched."

How to get involved

What: Real Men Wear Pink of Central Maryland campaign

When: Sign up through the first week of August

Who: Men in Carroll County who wish to raise funds and awareness for research into breast cancer in women, and men, and to support patients and survivors.

How: Contact Katelyn Mock of the American Cancer Society of Central Maryland at 240-727-9465 or shoot an email to centralmdstrides@cancer.org.

For more information on the campaign, visit Real Men Wear Pink.