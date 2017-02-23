Carroll to kick off Read Across America with TownMall celebration

Carroll countians will get to dabble in the world of Dr. Seuss this weekend during the annual Read Across America event.

The free event, which is put on by the Carroll County Education Association, takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the TownMall of Westminster. The national-level event has been going on for 20 years, said Teresa McCulloh, president of CCEA.

The event is held to celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday the following week on March 2. The National Education Association's Read Across America is an "annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading on March 2, the birthday of beloved children's author Dr. Seuss," according to its website.

There's a green eggs and ham breakfast, books donated by Penguin Random House and multiple prizes, McCulloh said. CCEA's national affiliate — the NEA — also donates Seuss books for the children, she added.

The event is four hours of promoting literacy and the importance of reading, McCulloh said.

A new feature this year, she added, is that some members from the National Federation of the Blind will be there to show books with Braille.

"It is really cool," McCulloh said.

Read Across America and its tie into Dr. Seuss is a great thing for kids, she said, because his books are pretty prevalent in most homes.

"[His characters are some] of the first characters that children learn about, even as a young reader," McCulloh said.

And whenever they can make reading fun and promote the lifelong skill, she said, it will help students be successful in whatever they do. If they can read more, they can learn more, she added.

The event is typically well-attended, McCulloh said. Past years have brought Board of Education and Board of County Commissioners members out to the cause, she said.

Board of Education President Devon Rothschild has attended over the years with her kids, and plans to attend this year as well.

"There is so much joy on the kids' faces," Rothschild said.

It's just a great event to promote reading and literacy, she added.

County Commissioners President Richard Weaver, R-District 2, said while he won't be able to attend this year, he supports the event.

Any event that gives kids and parents a chance to get more involved in education and work on increasing vocabulary is important in his book, said Weaver, a former teacher.

"You see kids and parents start to work together to know the value of education," he added.

If you go

What: Read Across America

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: TownMall of Westminster, 400 N. Center St., Westminster