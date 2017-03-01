Carroll looks forward to Penguin Random House Book Fair

Carroll countians will have the chance to delve into a world of books, learning and more this weekend at the Penguin Random House Book Fair. This year's event is expected to be especially exciting — it's the 20th anniversary of the book fair, said Carroll Community College Foundation Executive Director Steve Wantz.

The event started as a partnership between the community college and Penguin Random House, a worldwide publisher with a distribution center in Westminster, Wantz said.

"It's an event that I think is vital to both of our missions," he said, adding that the book fair captures both organizations' passion and love of reading.

Wantz said the event is one of the most significant fundraising events put on through the Carroll Community College Foundation, a nonprofit that raises money to support the educational needs of students, businesses and the community.

The money raised each year from the book fair is dedicated solely to scholarships for students. Over the past 20 years, Wantz said, the foundation has raised in excess of $600,000 through the event.

"[That] $600,000 has helped a lot of families in this community," he said.

About 4,000 to 4,500 people are expected to attend the free, two-day book fair.

The event runs Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, with each day bringing special activities for those in attendance, Wantz said. Friday, the fair is open 1 to 4:30 p.m., with showings of the DreamWorks movie "Trolls" at 4:30 and 7 p.m. While admission to the fair is free, movie tickets are $3 per person, and can be ordered through Thursday via phone at 410-386-8150. After Thursday, tickets can be purchased starting at 4 p.m. Friday in the theater in the college's Scott Center.

In addition to the movie for the children, Friday is composed of a preview and presales.

Saturday includes children's activities, a silent auction and story times for the kids.

"We have literally thousands of books," Wantz said. "We will have every genre imaginable."

All books sold are brand new and sell at 20 percent off retail value, he added. There's also an area dedicated to children where they can select a free book.

"The reality is there may be families who can't come here and buy books," Wantz said, and organizers want to make sure every child who wants a book gets one.

A highlight of the weekend includes two Penguin Random House authors who will do readings and sign their works, Wantz said.

Chris Eliopoulos, an artist who has worked on several popular comic books and comic strips, and illustrated Brad Metzler's "Ordinary People Change the World" children's series, will be in Room M157 at 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

Stacey Ballis, the author of several "foodie novels" and cookbooks, will be in Room M157 at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Annette Danek-Akey, the senior vice president of fulfillment for Penguin Random House and organizer of the book fair, said it's amazing the event has gone on for so long.

"I can't believe we've been doing it for 20 years," she said.

Danek-Akey said the book fair is fun, raises money for scholarships and gets kids exposed to a college setting, something she said she loves.

Penguin Random House is a big supporter of education, Danek-Akey said.

"We definitely recognize the importance of books and literacy and education," she said.

