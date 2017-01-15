Q & A: Former Carroll County master gardener talks job, retirement

Steve Allgeier is hanging up his clippers as the Home Horticulture Consultant and Master Gardener Coordinator with the Carroll County branch of the University of Maryland Extension. He called his job title awful, but said the job was good for him, as it gave him a lot of variety. Included in his responsibilities was helping people with household pests and teaching different classes, including one about growing food. The Carroll County Times caught up with Allgeier to chat with him about his former job and his plans for retirement.

Q: For those who are not familiar with horticulture or being a Master Gardener Coordinator, can you describe your job?

A: Good question. My official job title was awful — "Home Horticulture Consultant/Master Gardener Coordinator" for the University of Maryland Extension, Carroll County. However, it is descriptive and this was a great job for me. It gave me an opportunity to dabble in "all things plants," making it a diverse job. I was not really a "horticulturist " such as growing plants, but this part of the job was to help the citizens of Carroll County with a variety of issues; especially in the landscape — bugs, soils, invasive species, plant diseases, arboriculture, forestry, household pests. ... Some people hate variety, I really enjoyed it. The second part of my job (even more variety), Master Gardener Coordinator gave me an opportunity to work with and help a wonderful group of citizen volunteers act as an extension of myself. I coordinated a 40-plus-hour training class and then these trained citizen volunteers, continued my outreach. Master Gardeners do many of the same things that I did. Their mission is to distribute/educate local citizens using research based garden and environmental information by teaching classes and hosting other forms of local community outreach.

What was your favorite part of Master Gardener Coordinator?

Helping the volunteers develop and implement educational programs.

And for your job as a horticulturist?

Helping and working with the wide variety of local citizens and agencies. I also truly enjoyed the constant learning that this type of job required and the variety of experiences and people that came with it.

Do you have a story from one of your jobs that you would be willing to share?

I don't necessarily have one story, but I always enjoyed helping folks with their perceived landscape problems. Often they would bring me a strange-looking insect or plant problem, wanting help. Bugs freak many people out. Typically, the first question from the client was, "How can I kill it? or What can I spray it with?" Many times the "odd" bug in question was actually not a problem or the supposed disease they felt the plant has was not a disease. Many times it took some effort to convince them otherwise.

One frequent client had horrible vision. Over the years I had learned not to challenge her perceived "bugs" (in actuality it was usually black specs of lint on her sofa). Instead, I learned to just let her know she can get rid of these "bugs" with frequent vacuuming. We were both happy.

Now that you are retired, how do you plan to spend your time?

Obviously, spend more time with family, friends, plus have some fun. I also plan to keep busy professionally with environmental consulting (forestry, wetland and invasive species — also some landscape and garden design).

What are you looking to most about retirement?

Staying active. I am not really the "sit in place and slow down type."

What advice do you have for the people taking over your jobs?

Keep learning and don't sit still. They may have to anyway. I got rid of my desk at the office years ago and got a standing desk instead!

