Q and A: Historical storyteller to share nursing stories during WWI

Ellouise Schoettler is one of the storytellers who will be sharing stories about WWI during the upcoming Celebrating America weekend.

Celebrating America is an event put on by Union Mills Homestead, Historical Society of Carroll County, Carroll County Public Schools, Carroll County Genealogical Society, Carroll Technology Council, Community Media Center, Girl Scouts of Central Maryland, New Windsor volunteer fire company, Westminster volunteer fire company, Taneytown Museum and Heritage Association, Pipe Creek Civil War Roundtable, Carroll County Public Library with support from the city of Westminster, according to Tony Eckard, one of the event organizers.

During the weekend, people can hear presentations from several speakers, including Schoettler, to learn more about WWI and its effect on the area.

The Times spoke with Schoettler about her storytelling presentation as part of the weekend and how she got into historical storytelling.

Q: Can you give me a brief overview of what you'll be talking about during Celebrating America?

A: I will be performing Ready to Serve, my one woman show about WWI nurses from Maryland. The story is based on their letters and told by an 80-year-old veteran of the group [and is] set in 1970.

Q: How did you get into storytelling? What is your favorite part? What is the most challenging?

A: I came to performing storytelling from my work with genealogy — where I would find stories in our history [that] my adult children were not interested [in]. I discovered storytelling for adults and recognized that performing the stories would be a good way to get their attention to learning their history. Frankly, I love it all — finding stories, whether from everyday life, family history or as in the case of WWI, world history. For me, the challenge is to bring the people in the stories to life for the audiences.

Q: Why is it important people learn about history? How does historical storytelling help?

A: Through history, family or otherwise, we learn who we are and how we came to be the ones we are today — down through generations. History storytelling brings the people and times to life.

Q: Why did you decide to be part of Celebrate America?

A: They called and invited me and I appreciated the opportunity to tell the story of these nurses to another audience. They are unknown.

Q: Why the nurses from the Johns Hopkins Base Hospital?

A: I originally came to Maryland from North Carolina as a first-year nursing student at Hopkins. [I] dropped out mid-way through to marry a Hopkins medical student [and I] learned about the Hopkins WWI Hospital 18 then. [I] have had an interest and personal relationship with Hopkins since the 1950s.

That earlier connection has given me a particular understanding of these women and their training. It was a thrill for me to tell this story of the Hopkins Nurses at the Alumni Gathering of the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing [in] September 2016. [I] found it particularly interesting that the Hopkins unit was the first medical unit sent over by the Army. They sailed in the same convoy as the first American Troops to go to France.

There is a quote from the May 1917 Baltimore Sun, reminding people to "Remember the Nurses."

The other story about women in WWI, The Hello Girls, first introduced at the Fringe in 2014 has proved to me that people like to hear little known history and the audiences have welcomed the stories women which have been over-looked. Since the first Fringe show I have traveled with the show to seven states. Among the venues: The National World War One Museum and Memorial, Kansas City, Missouri

Q: What is your favorite historical fact about WWI?

A: WWI history is new to me so I find all of it fascinating.

