Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast guest speaker on faith, perseverance

Mike Preston will be the guest speaker during the Carroll County NAACP's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast. The event will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan.14, at Martin's Caterers in Westminster.

Preston, of Westminster, is a sports columnist for The Baltimore Sun, which like the Carroll County Times, is a member of the Baltimore Sun Media Group. The breakfast will also feature a celebration of King's life, the awarding of the Carroll County youth "Living the Dream" awards.

The Times recently caught up with Preston to learn more about the annual breakfast and his speech.

Q: Can you tell us a bit about the work you do with the NAACP?

A: I have been a member of the NAACP for a while, but not during the last two years. I believe if you are going to be affiliated with a group you need to be active and I have other obligations. My work schedule during the summer, fall and winter months is overwhelming and consumed by coverage of the Ravens in The Sun as well as on radio and television. During the spring, I am the head coach of New Town's boys lacrosse team in Owings Mills and that in itself if a full-time job. I am a very active person and enjoy working out, being around kids, developing team chemistry and helping turn young men into adult men. I am honored to be the guest speaker at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast. I have been to many of them and they have a history of having some great speakers. It's a privilege to be asked to speak in front of this group.

Q: Why do you think it's important to recognize students during the breakfast?

A: All you have to do is turn on the television or radio, pick up a newspaper or go on the internet. There is just so much negativity surrounding our students, particularly in high school. We spend so much time hearing and seeing the bad news that often we don't take the time to highlight achievements or positive developments. You'd be surprised about how kids respond to positive reinforcement. As a coach there is nothing better than watching a former player succeed in his sport in high school or college and then watching him have similar success in his profession after his playing days are over. There are times when they will point to something that I did or said that affected them in a positive way, and it was a major influence in their life.

So maybe at the breakfast, when a child gets recognized by the NAACP, it becomes a driving force or a turning point. As adults, we can be great motivators.

Q: What are you planning to focus on during your keynote speech?

A: I will focus on my relationship with Jesus Christ and the ability he has given me to overcome obstacles in my life. My philosophy on life is very simple, if you have Jesus in your life and work hard, it is impossible to fail. So many times in our lives we become conditioned from society to fail. Someone is always telling us that we're too short, too dumb, too black, too whatever to achieve. If you aren't strong in your faith and in yourself society can swallow you up. Too often in the African-American community we allow that too happen. We have to overcome.

Q: How has perseverance played a role in your life?

A: I love being an underdog. It's the greatest role in sports. It's a great position to be in life because once you achieve you learn to be more appreciative but yet at the same time humble. I like a challenge. That's why I coach at New Town. I grew up under some difficult circumstances in Essex and at times was told I could never make it in journalism. Well, thank God, I have done OK. In 2008 people told me we could never win more than four or five games a year at New Town, and we won our division in Baltimore County in 2010 losing only one game. I was told my Gamber recreation team couldn't win a championship and we won the MYLA A title. It really depends on how you're going to handle failure. When it happens, and it will happen, are you going to cry, pout or give up or will you continue to fight? I don't quit.

Q: What are you hoping listeners will learn from or get out of your presentation?

A: Life is hard, but if you keep your faith in God and keep grinding, you win. It's a promise, not from me but from above.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben

If you go

What: Carroll County NAACP Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast

When: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Sat, January 14

Where: Martin's Caterers Westminster, 505 Jermor Lane, Westminster

Cost: $30

For tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-carroll-county-naacp-dr-martin-luther-king-jr-breakfast-tickets-30496299252