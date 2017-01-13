Presidential inaugurations, by the numbers

Friday, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States. Presidential inaugurations are a tradition that stretch back to George Washington and the start of the nation. Despite the continuity over the centuries, there have been changes and outliers throughout the years.

44: Number of presidents.

43: Number of people who have served as president.

57: Number of formal presidential swearing-in ceremonies. Friday will be the 58th.

135: Number of words in George Washington's inaugural address, the shortest to date.

8,455: Number of words in William Henry Harrison's inaugural address, the longest to date.

The last 10 national anthem performances at presidential inaugurations President-elect Donald Trump picked "America's Got Talent" star Jackie Evancho to sing the national anthem at his Jan. 20 inauguration. Here's a list of the previous singers who sang at the past 10 presidential inaugurations. (Dec. 14, 2016) President-elect Donald Trump picked "America's Got Talent" star Jackie Evancho to sing the national anthem at his Jan. 20 inauguration. Here's a list of the previous singers who sang at the past 10 presidential inaugurations. (Dec. 14, 2016) See more videos

30: Number of days William Henry Harrison survived after giving a two-hour inaugural address without a hat or coat in the rain.

1800: The year a president, John Adams, first moved into the White House. The building was still unfinished when Adams was replaced by incoming president Thomas Jefferson.

1817: James Monroe is the first to inhabit the White House after it is burned to the ground by British troops during the War of 1812.

2: Number of Bibles used to swear in Harry Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower and George H.W. Bush.

0: Number of Bibles provided for Franklin Delano Roosevelt's first inauguration. A policeman offered his to cover for the mistake.

7 degrees: Temperature for Ronald Reagan's 1985 inauguration, the coldest to date. The parade was canceled due to chill.

55 degrees: Temperature for Ronald Reagan's 1981 inauguration, the warmest January inauguration to date.

58,000 tons: Amount of snow that had to be cleared from the parade route for William Taft.

1 in 10: Odds that there will be measurable snow on the day of the inauguration.

6: Number of inaugurations that took place outside of Washington D.C. Presidents inaugurated elsewhere include George Washington in New York City and Philadelphia, John Adams n Philadelphia, Chester A. Arthur in New York City, Theodore Roosevelt in Buffalo, Calvin Coolidge in Plymouth and Lyndon Baines Johnson in Dallas.

4: Number of retiring presidents who skipped the inaugurations of their successors: John Adams, John Quincy Adams, Andrew Johnson and Richard Nixon.

400: Number of gallons of oysters eaten at James Buchanan's inauguration party.

14: Number of balls in his honor attended by Bill Clinton on his inauguration.

42: Age of Theodore Roosevelt when sworn in, the youngest to date.

69: Age of Ronald Reagan at his 1981 inauguration, the oldest to date for a first inauguration. Friday, Trump will break that record at 70.

1933: The year inauguration moved from March 4 to Jan. 20 under the 10th amendment. Franklin D. Roosevelt was the last to be inaugurated on March 4 and the first to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

2 weeks: Time between the certification of the Electoral College votes and the inauguration of the new president.

35: Number of words in the Presidential Oath of Office.

1857: The first photograph taken of a presidential inauguration as James Buchanan is sworn in.

1.8 million: The number of attendees at Barack Obama's first inauguration. The greatest number to date. More than 21 million people streamed the inauguration on CNN's website, a record number of internet viewers for the channel

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

twitter.com/Jacob_deNobel.