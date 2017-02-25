Physics Olympics help students get creative, hands-on with STEM

The items: shredded paper, duct tape and aluminum foil. The goal: drop an egg four meters without it cracking or breaking. The time: 20 minutes.

Students worked furiously over those 20 minutes to create two different devices that would hopefully land their egg safely on the ground once they dropped it over a ledge in the cafeteria of Liberty High School.

Some tried padding the landing with the shredded paper, using the tin foil as the mechanism of transport. Others pulled the tinfoil to use as a quasi-parachute to slow their egg's fall.

Some 350 students from 27 schools came out Saturday morning to participate in Physics Olympics. The event, which is in its 25th year, brought students across the state of Maryland — public and private schools — to participate in three hours of activities based on science, technology, engineering and math.

"It's become a melting pot," physics teacher at the school and organizer of the event Tim Durkin said.

In addition to the egg drop, students used tinfoil to create boats to hold marbles, used tinfoil, tape and Popsicle sticks to create bridges to hold marbles and more. A total of six events were spread out through Liberty High School's classrooms, lunchrooms and gyms.

This year was a special year, Durkin said, because the winning team — which came from Liberty High School — was made of four female students. Liberty D team, composed of senior Caroline Olson, senior Rachel Cueva, senior Jessica Stolte and senior Jessica Queen, took first place, Durkin said.

Stotle, who's competed in the event before, said the day is just "fun."

Cueva agreed, and said getting to do this type of practice is important, since everyone on their team is going to college for some form of engineering.

"It's a great way to get hands-on experience," Cueva said.

In the class, it's a lot of theoretical information, but this event really lets them take what they've been learning and apply it, she added.

Justin Bowman, a senior at Francis Scott Key High School, has participated in the Physics Olympics for four years now. Bowman's hoping to go to Lehigh University in Pennsylvania to study astrophysics.

The event is always fun, he said, because he gets to challenge himself with his friends.

"Every year it's different and I don't really know what to expect," he added.

For Durkin, it's a wonderful surprise to see the event go so far. He thought it would only last a few years when he first created it, Durkin added.

And now, 25 years later, it's what he calls a "labor of love."

It's important to get kids involved in STEM, Durkin said.

"It's a Saturday morning and kids are doing three hours of physics. It's hard to beat," he said. "We need more creative, dynamic minds."

