Hager resignation leaves two holes in county government, questions about future of legislative position

Carroll County's chief of planning is leaving at the end of the month for a job in Anne Arundel County, leaving behind two positions and questions about how to fill them.

Phil Hager's last day in Carroll is Friday, July 28, and he will start as the Anne Arundel County planning and zoning officer on Monday, July 31. Hager's fiscal year 2018 salary with Carroll was $118,831. He will be paid $155,000 a year in the new position.

Hager has overseen planning for Carroll County since 2012, when he was named director of the Department of Land Use, Planning & Development. In 2015, he was also appointed county legislative liaison to the General Assembly.

"It was not an easy decision to leave Carroll County. I have a tremendous number of great friends and colleagues. The staff here in the Department of Planning is the very best with which I have ever worked," Hager said. "Having to say goodbye to them ... is very, very difficult."

Hager said that despite his decision not being an easy one, he feels confident in the county's planning department and its future.

Bureau of Comprehensive Planning Chief Lynda Eisenberg will be serving as interim planning director for Carroll.

Eisenberg said she could not comment on whether she would step into Hager's position on a long-term basis, and she will serve as the county's interim director as the commissioners decide what direction they'd like to go in.

"I think Phil was a great asset to the county and he will be greatly missed," she said.

Eisenberg said she will do her best to smooth the transition and the planning department will continue to work with the Planning and Zoning Commission and the commissioners on the Freedom Area Plan.

Hager said his departure will not positively or negatively impact the ongoing work with the Freedom Area Plan. The plan lays out a map for the future development of the South Carroll area and was last updated in 2001, though Maryland law requires it be updated every 10 years.

While Eisenberg will step in as interim director, Hager said she will not take over his legislative role, something that has the Board of County Commissioners trying to find a replacement before the next legislative session begins in January.

Commissioners discussed possible options for the position Thursday, including making it a part-time position or trying to combine the position with something else the county needs, such as a communications position.

All of the commissioners were in agreement that the legislative liaison position Hager held is important for Carroll.

"I think having the position is worthwhile," said Doug Howard, R-District 5.

Despite that agreement, not all of the commissioners thought the county could afford to fund two jobs. Commissioners discussed the possibility of trying to make the position part time for only about six months of the year.

But Dennis Frazier, R-District 3, said it might be hard to find someone with the level of expertise they're looking for who is willing to work only half the year.

Commissioners agreed to have human resources and staff begin putting out feelers to see if there is interest in a part-time, or combined, position.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13