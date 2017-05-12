Principal for a day leads pet parade at Eldersburg school for students with dyslexia

The Legacy School had a new principal for the day and several new students Friday. Among them, two horses, a turtle, a chicken, a cat and several dogs.

Fifth-grade student Kate Keiser was the principal for the day, and one of her three rules she established as principal was for the school to have a pet parade. Instead of heading to the first period of classes, Legacy School students instead got to walk with their pets as Kate, on her horse Honey, led them around the parking lot and toward the neighboring seniors home.

"I love pets," Kate said.

Her other two rules were to abolish homework for the weekend and to be able to dress down instead of wearing the usual uniform. Kate said she banned the uniforms on Friday because she wanted to be able to wear something more appropriate in which to ride Honey.

Kate had only been principal for about an hour when she led the pet parade. She called being principal "awesome." Her favorite part of the day as of 9 a.m. was getting to ride Honey around the school, although she thought Honey was "happy and confused" to be part of the parade, she said.

The pet parade was Kate's grandmother's idea.

"She said 'I want to be principal so I can take Honey to school,' and I said, 'Why don't you suggest a pet parade?'" Betty Keiser said.

The Legacy School is a school for students from first through eighth grade with dyslexia, said Director Jamie Caplan.

The school auctions off the chance to be principal for the day. In the six years that students have been principal for a day, Caplan has seen requests for no homework, no uniforms, extra homework and the ability to use electronic devices at school. But it was the first year she had a request for a pet parade.

Betty Keiser said her middle child had also gone to a school for students with dyslexia and the school had held a pet parade. She said she thought the Legacy School's parade went "wonderfully."

Betty was also the reason Kate had the chance to be principal for the day, according to Kate's mom, Nancy.

Betty watched the auction paper and made sure Kate had the chance to be principal, Nancy said.

Nancy said she was originally unsure if the school would allow Kate to lead a pet parade, but she said it was clever and turned out well.

She also likes that the school offers the principal for the day as a fundraiser for the school, she said.

"I think it's a great idea. Gives children a chance to show their leadership skills, and, hopefully, she'll learn something from it," Nancy Keiser said.

