PEEPshow brings families together

Admiring the rainbow fish sculpture, Stephanie Cohn and her children, Jonah, 6, and Arden, 3, seemed impressed by the entry's artistry. The fish was one of more than 175 sculptures, dioramas, graphic arts and mosaics created with Peeps for the Carroll Arts Center's 10th annual PEEPshow.

"This is our first time at the show," said Cohn, of Sykesville. "My parents are in town visiting, so I thought I'd bring them to something that's special to Carroll County. The kids are really impressed."

"It's so colorful," added Jonah.

Carroll Arts Center executive director Sandy Oxx said the show is a fundraiser for the Carroll County Arts Council and visitors' votes will select the Grand Prize Winner and Audience Favorites. As of Sunday afternoon, the show had attracted 19,000 visitors.

"We're on par with last year, "Oxx said. "Since this has become so much more than a local event, we included online voting this year. The online voting has surpassed $2,500."

Oxx said the show has become a tradition for many families.

"I think at first people questioned why we were open on Easter. Then they realize it's a lovely family activity whether or not you're celebrating Easter," Oxx said. "Families visit together and many make entries together. It's successful because it's intergenerational. A 3-year-old will enjoy it as much as a 93-year-old."

Lou Ann Snyder, of Westminster, brought her granddaughters, Gillian and Ella Scott, to the show.

"We love to support the Carroll Arts Center," Snyder said. "We love the creativity. It's interesting to see what other people's ideas are."

"We also like to vote," Gillian added. "I like seeing everyone's ideas. They're fascinating. I appreciate the time everyone put in."

Kristy Hollman, of Hampstead, said she has attended the show every year since her children, Ian, 6, and Alex, 4, were born.

"It's interesting to see all the different creations people come up with," Hollman said. "They come up with ideas I could never imagine myself.

Nancy Fletcher, of Westminster, attended the show with her daughter, Jenny.

"It's a family tradition because it's a great way to spend time together," Fletcher said. "One of the things I like to see are all the Girl Scout entries because we used to do it ourselves."

Michelle Harrison, of Timonium, said she brings her family every year.

"We really enjoy seeing the different Peep creations. They're all so unique," Harrison said.

"I really like walking around and seeing the time people put into it," added Harrison's 13-year-old son Evan.

Holly Turnbaugh, of Hanover, Pa., attended the show with her husband, Chris Mewborn, and their daughter, Olivia Mewborn, 10.

"It's a tradition for us. It's how we celebrate Easter," Turnbaugh said. "I like the creativity and imagination that goes into it."

Colleen Brendlinger, of Baltimore, took photos of the sculptures with her 8-year-old son, Nate.

"It's awesome," Brendlinger said. "Peeps are my favorite candy, and it's great to see the creativity."

Andrew Feinberg, of Westminster, and his daughter, Alexa, 10, checked out the Peep merchandise.

"She asks to come back every year. It's cool to see what they can make out of Peeps," Feinberg said.

Molly Jacobs, of Westminster, waited in line with her daughter, Greta Carroll, 3.

"I love the creativity," Jacobs said. "My favorites are the dioramas. I like when they tell a story."

Ernest Linzey, of Savage, came to the show with wife, Krista, and twins, Lily and Logan, 9.

"We've never been here before. It's pretty neat," said Linzey. "There's a lot of detail to the pieces. It's nice for the kids to see the imagination people put into them."

