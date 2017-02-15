Partnership seeks nominations for annual Community Health Awards

The Partnership for a Healthier Carroll County is accepting nominations for its annual Community Health Awards.

The nonprofit dedicated to improving community health offers three annual awards as a means of honoring and recognizing those who work to make Carroll County a healthier place.

The first award, the Dr. Janet W. Neslen Award, named for the woman who was the Carroll County health officer from 1981 to 1996, recognizes an individual or organization who has made strides in improving access to health care.

The Karen Feroli Community Champion Award honors an individual who, through a plan and follow through, strengthens the health of the Carroll County community. It is named after the late Karen Kappes, a registered nurse who was a member of the partnership.

The Worksite Wellness Award, meanwhile, is given to a business or organization in recognition of innovative efforts to improve the health of employees.

The awards will be presented to the winners May 31 at the partnership's annual We're on Our Way forum.

Anyone can nominate a person or organization they feel meets the description of the awards, and nomination forms can be found online at the partnership's website at www.healthycarroll.org. Nominations are due by March 15.

For more information, call Karen Davis at 410-871-7442 or email kdavis@carrollhospitalcenter.org.

