Sheriff's Office begins publicizing overdose numbers

In the next month or two, people will be able to see the amount of overdoses and fatal overdoses in the county through a sign outside of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Jim DeWees plans to have the sign in the next month outside of the department that will have the year-to-date overdoses and fatal overdoses handled by law enforcement in the county.

In addition to the new signage, the Sheriff's Office started to publish overdose reports on its website, starting with the yearly data for 2016.

DeWees said the public reports and signage will hopefully shine a brighter light on overdoses in the county. The decision to publicly publish the statistics came after seeing the amount of overdoses in 2016, DeWees said, adding that the data allows people to have a visual reminder about the overdoses in the county.

"The amount of overdoses in 2016 was staggering so I felt it was important for citizens to see first hand that same data we see," DeWees said in a text message. "It shows that no area of the [county] is immune and is truly eye opening to anyone that chooses to read it."

The Sheriff's Office currently has 2016 statistics on the website, and DeWees said he plans to add reports every month to the website. The numbers are law enforcement numbers only, but they represent the overdoses handled by all law enforcement in the county.

According to the statistics on the website, there were 192 overdoses due to heroin, or 47 percent of the overdoses. There were a total of 46 fatalities recorded by law enforcement.

Of the fatalities, three were due to prescription drugs, 16 to heroin, 14 to other controlled dangerous substances and 13 to other or unknown substances, according to the statistics. Three were suicides, 14 were accidental overdoses and 29 were undetermined.

The statistics also include cases in which the medical examiner's office declared fentanyl was in the person's body. In 2016, there were 11 instances, according to the statistics.

Fentanyl, an opioid painkiller that is several times more potent than morphine or heroin, is killing people at a staggering rate, DeWees said.

"Fentanyl has turned into a game-changer," he said.

The other addition to reporting is naloxone used by law enforcement officers. It's been included in reports previously, but its inclusion is still recent, DeWees said. The anti-overdose tool was administered by officers 18 times in 2016, according to the statistics.

