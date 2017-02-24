Grants available to fight opioid addiction epidemic

Nonprofits, schools and local governments seeking funding to address the prescription drug and opioid addiction epidemic are encouraged to apply for a grant through the Maryland Governor's Office on Service and Volunteerism.

Funds from 2017 AmeriCorps State-Targeted Priority Program grants could be available to eligible organizations that submit a concept paper by 10 a.m. Friday, March 10. Winners will be notified by March 24 and the grant funding period will stretch from Aug. 15 until Aug. 14, 2018.

The Governor's Office on Service and Volunteerism is partnering with the Governor's Office of Crime Control and Prevention, the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and the Opioid Operational Command Center to make these federal grant dollars available as part of Gov. Larry Hogan's 2017 Heroin and Opioid Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement Initiative, announced in January.

Those interested in learning more or submitting a concept paper should go to www.gosv.maryland.gov/available-funding.

