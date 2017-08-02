For the love of critters: Humane Society camp teaches kids about caring for animals

Six-year-old Jack Schuler was at the Humane Society of Carroll County for one reason and one reason only.

"I love critters," he said emphatically. He certainly does. The young man who wants to be a veterinarian when he grows up has three cats at home, Asia, Bella and Tiki. "Asia is my favorite. I just love her," he explained with a wide grin.

And this summer Jack and his fellow critter lovers were right where they wanted to be — at the Humane Society's Critter Camp. "This is an opportunity to reach out to children and teach them about what the Humane Society does," said Charles Brown, executive director of the Humane Society of Carroll County.

Jack attended the first week with other young animal enthusiasts and proud pet owners of cats and dogs, rabbits and guinea pigs, horses and birds, as well more exotic pet friends, such as a python named Sally and an iguana named Groot. The camp ran for three weeks in July with sessions based on age: 6 to 8 years old, 8 to 12 and 12 to 15. This was the first year the camp was offered. "We filled up quickly," said Karen Baker, director of volunteer and foster services, who added that the Humane Society plans to offer the camp again next year.

The camp encompassed a variety of activities from making cat toys and dog treats to activities which focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) projects such as how best to create a shelter to better protect an animal from UV rays or the impact that leaving an animal in a hot car can have on its body temperature. There were also guest speakers discussing topics from animal behavior and responsible pet ownership to being a veterinarian to a presentation on wildlife.

"My hope is to give children more of an understanding of what the Humane Society's vision is and how we accomplish that as well as impart a knowledge base of animal care, kindness and compassion," said Andi Hummel, who designed and developed the curriculum for the camp. Hummel is a kindergarten teacher at Manchester Elementary and a volunteer with the Humane Society.

A visit to Critter Camp during the session for 6-to-8-year olds found the day beginning with a discussion on what kind of questions the children wanted to ask the guest speaker that day, Dr. Sharon Kaschenbach, a veterinarian from the Eldersburg Veterinary Hospital. Suggestions ranged from "How many animals do you see a week?" to" How do you become a veterinarian?"

Following brainstorming for questions, Hummel read the book "The Dog Who Belonged to No One" by Amy Hest, a story about how a lonely dog and lonely little girl find each other. This was followed by a discussion on stray dogs and how the shelter is a safer place for stray dogs than having them live on the streets. "What do we do when we see a stray dog?" asked Hummel.

"Tell your parents," replied Arianna Schanberger, 6. "Call the Humane Society," added Jaylynn Post, 8.

The children then set out to help dogs with no homes find homes. They decorated bandannas to be used for dogs that are taken to special events in hopes of being adopted. As an added incentive to helping the dogs find forever homes, the children were instructed to write messages on the bandanas.

Colleen Vogel, 7, wrote "Adopt me Please!" Alivia Miller, 8, wrote "Free Kisses! And Arianna wrote "I need a home!"

"We want to teach them that caring for homeless animals is a community issue," said Baker of the campers. "We want them to take care of the animals in their own homes but be watchful in their neighborhoods as well. Is there a cat that keeps having kittens and the kittens are then multiplying? Is there a dog chained outside 24/7 without food or proper shelter?

"It's important for the children to understand the human and animal bond. That animals do have feelings and are not just property to cast aside. And maybe someday these children can be a voice for the voiceless."

The young campers were certainly paying attention. When asked what she had learned so far at the camp Arianna piped up, "Never pet a dog on the head because of its whiskers. It hurts them."

That knowledge came from a presentation the day before by Iris Katz on animal behavior and responsible pet ownership, specifically addressing bite prevention. She explained to the children that approaching a dog and petting it on the head "feels uncomfortable because it is a sensitive part of a dog's head," she told the campers.

"I think Critter Camp is a terrific idea," said Katz, who is an educational facilitator and board member for the Humane Society of Carroll County. "I wish they had had a camp like this when I was growing up."

After decorating bandanas and adding their special messages, the children moved on to their next project, creating their own animals by way of the ever-popular googly eyes, construction paper and pipe cleaners. The results included critters from snakes to a pink zebra. Once the animals were completed they were then decorated with beads that react to UV rays.

"What do we use to protect ourselves from the sun?" Hummel asked the group. The children replied with answers such as sunscreen, sunglasses and shade from structures such as tents.

"Like people, animals need to be protected from too much sun," said Hummel.

Then, taking coffee filters, straws, cupcake holders, Popsicle sticks and tin foil the children were instructed to make a shelter for their animal. Later, those shelters were placed on a picnic table directly in the sun. Many of the beads on the animals burst into color showing the effect of the sun on the animal in the shelter. Some animals fared better than others. But the point was made. A good shelter makes for better protection for animals. "I would cover it all better next time," said 8-year-old Keira Sniffen of her shelter.

Following a tour of the spay and neuter trailer facility and a visit with Kaschenbach, also known as Dr. K, who was doing procedures that day, the campers had a special visitor. Tim Pheabus of the Westminster Police Department brought along his K-9 patrol dog Foxy. The visit included a demonstration on how Foxy searches for illegal substances. There were giggles galore when Foxy eagerly jumped up into the arms of Pheabus amid questions such as "How old is she?" "How fast is she?" "Does she live with you?" and a statement of "I am going to be a policeman like you."

As the day began to wind down the children took the words that spell dog and created an actual drawing of a dog out of the three words. While working on her drawing, camper Arianna took a moment to reflect on her day and what she was enjoying most about Critter Camp. After pondering for a bit, she threw up her hands in exasperation and said, "I just can't decide!"