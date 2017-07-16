Sundae, sundae, Sunday: Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with local ice cream shops

Start screaming, because today marks National Ice Cream Day. The holiday, first signed into existence by President Ronald Reagan in 1984, celebrates sweet and frosty treats of all stripes. The Times caught up with several ice cream shops in Carroll to talk about their histories, options and what flavors are most popular.

Grandma Gems Family Restaurant and Ice Cream

Most popular flavor: Raspberry

Most popular product: Banana split

Ice cream made on site?: No, ice cream supplied by Hershey's

Nondairy options: None

Length of time in business: Opened in August 2015

Hoffman's Home Made Ice Cream

Most popular flavor: Mint chocolate chip

Most popular product: Milkshakes

Ice cream made on site?: Yes, makes 38,000 gallons of ice cream a year

Nondairy options: Sherbet options

Length of time in business: 70 years

Jimmie Cone

Most popular flavor: Chocolate/vanilla swirl

Most popular product: Flurries, floats and snowballs

Ice cream made on site?: No. Ice cream comes from Cloverland

Nondairy options: Yogurt, sugar free and non fat options available

Length of time in business: Opened in 1997, currently celebrating 20 years

JJ Hoffman's Creamery

Most popular flavor: Mint chocolate chip

Most popular product: Milkshake

Ice cream made on site?: Yes, about 100 gallons a day

Nondairy options: Sorbet on occasion

Length of time in business: Opened 2016

Simmons Homemade Ice Cream Store

Most popular flavor: Chocolate

Most popular product: Ice cream cone

Ice cream made on site?: Yes, amount varies depending on business

Nondairy options: None

Length of time in business: Simmons has been selling ice cream since 1923

Twin Kiss

Most popular flavor: Chocolate/vanilla swirl

Most popular product: Soft Serve

Ice cream made on site?: No. Purchased ice cream is whipped into soft serve at both locations

Nondairy options: Snowballs and diet flavors

Length of time in business: The first Twin Kiss location opened in Gettysburg in 1963

Woodbourne Creamery

Most popular flavor: Dark chocolate

Most popular product: Waffle cones

Ice cream made on site?: Yes, about 10 gallons a day made on the farm

Nondairy options: Strawberry sorbet

Length of time in business: The farm bought its first Guernesy cow in 2000

Carroll County Ice Cream Shops

Eldersburg

Dairy Queen

2030 Liberty Road

Twin Kiss

6500 Marvin Ave.

Hampstead

JJ Hoffman's Creamery

841 S. Main St.

Simmons Homemade Ice Cream Store

2841 Snydersburg Road

Mount Airy

Baskin-Robbins

1401 S. Main St.

Jimmie Cone

1312 S. Main St.

Woodbourne Creamery

28600 Ridge Road

Sykesville

Norwood Ice Cream

7556 Main St.

Taneytown

Baskin-Robbins

500 E. Baltimore St.

Grandma Gems

454 E. Baltimore St.

Westminster

Baugher's Restaurant

289 W. Main St.

Cold Stone Creamery

410 Meadow Creek Drive

Dairy Queen

1 Magna Way

Friendly's

140 Village Shopping Center

Hoffman's Home Made Ice Cream

934 Washington Road

Twin Kiss Ice Cream

15 Baltimore Blvd.