Sundae, sundae, Sunday: Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with local ice cream shops

Start screaming, because today marks National Ice Cream Day. The holiday, first signed into existence by President Ronald Reagan in 1984, celebrates sweet and frosty treats of all stripes. The Times caught up with several ice cream shops in Carroll to talk about their histories, options and what flavors are most popular.
Grandma Gems Family Restaurant and Ice Cream
Most popular flavor: Raspberry
Most popular product: Banana split
Ice cream made on site?: No, ice cream supplied by Hershey's
Nondairy options: None
Length of time in business: Opened in August 2015
Hoffman's Home Made Ice Cream
Most popular flavor: Mint chocolate chip
Most popular product: Milkshakes
Ice cream made on site?: Yes, makes 38,000 gallons of ice cream a year
Nondairy options: Sherbet options
Length of time in business: 70 years
Jimmie Cone
Most popular flavor: Chocolate/vanilla swirl
Most popular product: Flurries, floats and snowballs
Ice cream made on site?: No. Ice cream comes from Cloverland
Nondairy options: Yogurt, sugar free and non fat options available
Length of time in business: Opened in 1997, currently celebrating 20 years
JJ Hoffman's Creamery
Most popular flavor: Mint chocolate chip
Most popular product: Milkshake
Ice cream made on site?: Yes, about 100 gallons a day
Nondairy options: Sorbet on occasion
Length of time in business: Opened 2016
Simmons Homemade Ice Cream Store
Most popular flavor: Chocolate
Most popular product: Ice cream cone
Ice cream made on site?: Yes, amount varies depending on business
Nondairy options: None
Length of time in business: Simmons has been selling ice cream since 1923
Twin Kiss
Most popular flavor: Chocolate/vanilla swirl
Most popular product: Soft Serve
Ice cream made on site?: No. Purchased ice cream is whipped into soft serve at both locations
Nondairy options: Snowballs and diet flavors
Length of time in business: The first Twin Kiss location opened in Gettysburg in 1963
Woodbourne Creamery
Most popular flavor: Dark chocolate
Most popular product: Waffle cones
Ice cream made on site?: Yes, about 10 gallons a day made on the farm
Nondairy options: Strawberry sorbet
Length of time in business: The farm bought its first Guernesy cow in 2000
Carroll County Ice Cream Shops
Eldersburg
Dairy Queen
2030 Liberty Road
Twin Kiss
6500 Marvin Ave.
Hampstead
JJ Hoffman's Creamery
841 S. Main St.
Simmons Homemade Ice Cream Store
2841 Snydersburg Road
Mount Airy
Baskin-Robbins
1401 S. Main St.
Jimmie Cone
1312 S. Main St.
Woodbourne Creamery
28600 Ridge Road
Sykesville
Norwood Ice Cream
7556 Main St.
Taneytown
Baskin-Robbins
500 E. Baltimore St.
Grandma Gems
454 E. Baltimore St.
Westminster
Baugher's Restaurant
289 W. Main St.
Cold Stone Creamery
410 Meadow Creek Drive
Dairy Queen
1 Magna Way
Friendly's
140 Village Shopping Center
Hoffman's Home Made Ice Cream
934 Washington Road
Twin Kiss Ice Cream
15 Baltimore Blvd.