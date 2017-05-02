Three Carroll students advance to National History Day event

Nearly 700 students participated in the Maryland History Day state competition this past weekend.

Three Carroll County middle school students were chosen to advance to the national contest, National History Day, in June, according to a news release from Maryland Humanities. The theme of this year's competition is Taking a Stand in History, according to the release.

Allison Lord and Parker O'Neill, of West Middle School, took second place in the Junior Group Documentaries category with their project "Harvey Milk: Taking a Stand for Gay Rights," according to the release.

Emma Reed, of Mount Airy Middle School, took second place in the Junior Individual Exhibits category for her project called "The Price of Taking a Stand: Omaha Beach," according to the release.

Sixty-one students from seven counties and Baltimore City were selected to advance to the National History Day competition. Additionally, 65 students won special awards at the contest.

The statewide competition, now in its 18th year, begins with more than 27,000 students, representing 18 counties and Baltimore, competing first at the district level in order to advance to the state competition. Students research topics that address the National History Day theme, and participate in school and county competitions to qualify for the state contest.

Winners were chosen at their district level for both individual and group efforts from five different categories — research papers, exhibits, performances, websites and documentaries. First- and second-place winners at the state competition will represent Maryland at the National History Day competition June 11-15 at the University of Maryland, College Park, according to the release.

Students from Carroll, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George's counties; and Baltimore City will represent Maryland at the national contest, according to the release.

