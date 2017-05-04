Worshippers of different faiths come together for National Day of Prayer celebration

Parents of different faiths came together at the Little People's Place in Westminster on Thursday to celebrate the National Day of Prayer, as they shared words from Christian, Jewish and Islamic texts.

The event has been held at the Little People's Place for more than a decade, according to founder Mary Burke, who opened the preschool and day care 44 years ago. She said she's long tried to make the facility an inclusive one, where they celebrate all Christian, Jewish and Islamic holidays each year. She said it's a good experience for children to be exposed to different beliefs and faiths.

"I think basically what we're supposed to do is have an appreciation and a respect and a love for all children," Burke said. "Our cornerstone has a quote from First John, and it says, 'We are all children of God' and I believe that's true."

The National Day of Prayer was first established in 1952, signed into law by President Harry S. Truman to celebrate freedom of religion.

Burke was on hand to read a Christian prayer during the ceremony, while Jillian Shepard, a mother of two children who attend the center, came out to read a Hebrew prayer. Ishrat Bhatty, mother of a former student who currently works for the organization, led the group in an Islamic prayer.

The trio of prayers began with Bhatty reading her prayer in Arabic, followed by a brief explanation of the meaning of the words. Translated, the prayer ends: "Thee we worship; thee we ask for help/Show us the straight path/The path of those whom Thou hast favored/Not of those who earn Thine anger nor of those who go astray."

The prayer is known as "The Opening" and is a central part of Islamic worship. Bhatty said she chose the prayer since it is such an important and common part of her faith as a Muslim.

Bhatty was followed by Shepard who recited a blessing generally recited before drinking wine — or, as Shepard said, grape juice. Translated, the prayer reads: "Blessed are You, Lord our God, King of the universe, Who creates the fruit of the vine."

Shepard said when she was first asked to participate, she was a little hesitant to speak in front of others, but soon got over her fear.

"When Miss Mary asked me, I called my grandma to see if she wanted to come up to do this," Shepard said. "Then I realized I got this."

The prayers were then finished off by Burke, who read some short pieces from "Baby's First Book of Prayers," then concluded with a prayer of her own.

"I pray in the name of my Lord that everyone here be blessed with faith, hope and love and be safe in the hands of God."

