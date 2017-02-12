New services launch at Mount Airy Health Pavilion

An urgent care center, physical therapy and radiology center are among the new services now available at the Mount Airy Health and Wellness Pavilion.

A joint venture between Carroll Hospital and the Frederick Regional Health System, the Mount Airy Health and Wellness Pavilion opened to the public in September, initially offering primary care appointments, and community event and presentations on health topics.

As of Feb. 4, the Pavilion, located at 504 E. Ridgeville Blvd., now hosts an ExpressCare Urgent Care Center, Pivot Physical Therapy and Community Radiology Associates, according to Ellen Myers, chief development officer at Carroll Hospital.

"Community Radiology Associates is a full-service radiology, offering MRI, mammogram — 3-D mammogram, which is not everywhere — CT, X-ray," she said. "Pivot Physical therapy is in there, a full-service physical therapy and rehab program. And then, of course, the community room, it's just starting to pick up usage: We had a heart health date night there [on Feb. 9]; 25 people came out to hear a cardiologist speak."

Because of its unique location as a county crossroads, Mount Airy was ripe for a cross-health system facility like the Pavilion, according to Myers.

"Mount Airy is ... the convergence of four counties. I think that people there didn't really feel there was any one health system that was helping to take full responsibility for their care," she said. "Between the two health systems, we pretty much cover anything that you can think of. The areas that we may not have covered we are working with LifeBridge Health."

In March, Myers said, LifeBridge — now the parent company of Carroll Hospital following a March, 2015 merger — will be bringing new pediatric specialists, endocrinologists, gastroenterologists and others to Mount Airy, physicians who will an addition to pediatric doctors already practicing at the Pavilion.

Looking further into the future, Davita Dialysis is in the process of constructing a dialysis center near the Pavilion, in what was once a Blockbuster video store — the building now occupied by the Pavilion was once a grocery store anchoring a shopping center.

"They are moving into that space and it is under construction," Myers said. "Usually those things take six to 12 months. I don't have an opening date."

More information

For more information on the services offered at the Mount Airy Health and Wellness Pavilion, or events offered in the community room, go to www.mtairyhealth.org/home.