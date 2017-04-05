Mount Airy to hold candidates forum

Mount Airy residents will have a chance to ask council and mayoral candidates questions during a live forum Friday night.

The three mayoral candidates will take the stage at the Mount Airy Senior and Community Center, at 703 Ridge Road, at 6:30 p.m. Mayor Pat Rockinberg is running for re-election against Ben Greenstein and Joe Muise.

The candidates will have 75 minutes to answer questions submitted from residents.

The four council candidates, vying for two seats, include current council members Scott Strong, Leslie Dickinson, Larry Hushour and Karl Munder.

The council candidates will take the stage from 8-9:15 p.m.

Moderators will be people who live outside of town limits, in the interest of being impartial, as they can't vote in the local election, according to a news release from the town's planning commission.

Mount Airy residents may submit questions prior to the forum by emailing them to billbutts@hotmail.com. Each resident may submit one question, according to the release.

Residents may also ask questions at the live forum Friday.

heather.mongilio@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7898

twitter.com/hmongilio