Despite support of less testing, local schools unsure of 'More Learning, Less Testing' law

A bill signed into law Thursday by Gov. Larry Hogan aimed at reducing testing in schools actually adds another mandated test for middle-schoolers, leaving local school officials wary over whether the legislation will help curb concerns over too many assessments.

The More Learning, Less Testing Act of 2017 requires the Maryland State Board of Education to "develop, in collaboration with certain entities and individuals, a middle school level social studies assessment that meets certain requirements and for implementation in a certain school year," according to the legislation.

And it puts the focus on reducing local testing in schools because, though it calls for less testing, local schools can't cut federally or state-mandated assessments, according to Gregory Bricca, director of Research and Accountability for Carroll County Public Schools. The local tests aren't typically the ones people have had issues with, he added.

Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Steve Johnson echoed those sentiments, and said outcry in relation to over-testing typically is about assessments that are out of Carroll County Public Schools' hands.

In addition to the new test, Johnson said the legislation will require Carroll school officials to meet with teacher union representation and also have a committee that looks at the tests given.

Every other year, CCPS will meet with the Carroll County Education Association to agree on the amount of time for testing. If they can't agree on an amount, Johnson said Carroll schools will have to fall back on the approximately 2 percent cap for the minimum requirement of annual instruction hours that can be spent on testing that was laid out in the just-passed law.

On the years they're not meeting with CCEA, Johnson said there will need to be a committee evaluating the assessments — something Carroll has had in the past and will need to reconvene, likely with some changes to the stakeholders involved.

"The bill requires us on an every-other-year basis to keep monitoring our assessments," Johnson said.

Despite the additional test, Bricca did say the bill essentially keeps the conversation about testing, and how much is too much, going.

"We do need to sit back and take a look at it," Bricca said of the amount of testing in schools.

And, Johnson said, it will be an additional look to make sure that the tests that are given are meaningful and have use. Carroll does not want to be testing students for the sake of assessment, he added.

"If it's a good test, it really drives instruction," Johnson said.

Parents are a bit skeptical about the new bill, too.

John Gregg, of Manchester, came out this week to a town hall meeting held by CCPS. The meeting on Monday at Westminster High School delved into numerous topics, including over-testing in the schools.

"We need to be teaching them how to learn, not how to take assessments," Gregg said Monday night. "It is way too much assessment testing."

When asked Thursday about the new law, Gregg said he's taking a wait-and-see approach about how the bill helps, or hurts, Carroll schools. He has two children — one in fourth grade and one in first grade — and hopes to see less testing for them, he said.

He also said he's offered to participate in any way he can to reduce the amount of assessments in schools.

Despite reservations from some in Carroll County, local legislators appeared happy about the law.

Del. Haven Shoemaker, R-District 5, said via email it's a win-win-win and a bill he was more than happy to support.

"It's great for the teachers who don't have to devote too much time to teaching to the tests and administering the tests. It's a win for the students because more time can be devoted to the three R's," Shoemaker said. "And it is certainly a win for the parents of those students. Standardized testing has spiraled out of control, and I am happy that the governor has signed this legislation to rein it back in."

Del. Susan Krebs, R-District 5, echoed those thoughts, and said via email the bill was a compromise to make sure there is accountability in education, while ensuring testing isn't "over burdensome."

"This bill was a result of the over reliance on time and effort consumed for high-stakes testing," Krebs said. "This bill will be good for all parties, students, teachers and parents and give the local school systems the ultimate authority to determine their needs."

