Monocacy advisory board to decide river protection plan

The Monocacy Scenic River Citizens Advisory Board will meet to decide on a river protection plan Wednesday in Frederick.

The meeting is being held at the Winchester Hall, 12 E. Church Street, at 7 p.m. The board will discuss the plan, including public comments submitted by the end of Tuesday.

The board is made up of four Carroll County representatives and five Frederick ones. The Frederick News-Post reported Tuesday that Carroll will not be filling its vacant seat prior to the board's decision on the plan.

Once the board votes on the plan, it will likely go before the respective county governmnents, who will vote on it independently. Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, has said that he will vote against the plan and predicts the rest of Carroll's Board of County Commissioner will as well.

