MLK event set for Silver Oak Academy on Jan. 26

Silver Oak Academy will host a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration this week.

The event, which runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 will include musicians, book authors, pastors and local officials. The celebration will take place at the academy, located at 999 Crouse Mill Rd. in Keymar.

Performers include Daryl Boffman, Jenelle Coleman, Elle Marchelle, Marvin Mills, Thomas Sligh and Treasures of the Heart, Jazzi Sligh, Tonya Helms and Christian rapper Troy Salmond. Pastors Debra Plummer and Daryl Foster, comic and children's book author Wayne Sutphin and Taneytown Mayor James McCarron are expected to be in attendance.

The event is free, though donations are welcome at the door.

