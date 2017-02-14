Westminster woman reported missing

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of A'Kiara La'Shawn Hill.

According to a Carroll County Sheriff's Office news release, Hill is 18 and female. She is approximately 140 pounds and 5 feet, 8 inches.

Hill was reported missing from her residence located in the 300 block of Old New Windsor Pike in Westminster on Friday, February 10. Hill was last seen at 5 p.m. Friday at her residence, according to the release.

According to the release, Hill has potential medical issues and does not have her prescribed medication with her. She also made statements to family, indicating that she would potentially harm herself. Hill is possibly in the Owings Mills area of Baltimore County or in Baltimore City. Anyone with information on Hill's whereabouts is asked to immediately contact Det. Cpl. J. Holland of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office at 410-386-2575.

