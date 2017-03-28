Police seek help locating missing Pa. teen

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Pennsylvania teen who was last seen Thursday.

West Manheim Police say Madison Krumrine, 16, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. March 23 in South Hanover, Pennsylvania. It is feared she went on a short walk and something may have happened to her, according to police.

Krumrine did not show up for her classes at South Western High School on Friday, March 24 and there has been no activity on her social media accounts. Her cell phone was left at home.

She is described as a 5-foot-6, 125 pound with blonde hair and green eyes.

There is a reward being offered for her safe return.