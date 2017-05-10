Authors Baldacci, Paul visit with next generation of readers — and writers — at Carroll schools

Carroll students had the opportunity to meet with two internationally renowned authors this week as David Baldacci visited Winters Mill High School on Tuesday and children's writer Miranda Paul spoke to the students of Manchester Elementary on Wednesday.

Baldacci's visit was co-sponsored by the Carroll Reading Council and A Likely Story Bookstore in Sykesville.

In the evening, he spoke in front of a crowd of several hundred fans from the community, while earlier in the day, he had the chance to meet with all of the entrants of the Reading Council's Young Author's Contest, ranging from third to 12th-grade students. There, Baldacci spoke about his young adult works, including the "Vega Jane" series, as well as his career and gave writing tips to the young writers. He said it's always exciting to have the opportunity to speak with younger readers.

"It's very different from speaking with older readers. It keeps me on my toes," Baldacci said. "You never know the questions you're going to get. With adults, you kind of know what they're going to ask in the Q and A, but kids will ask things out of the blue."

Since his first book, "Absolute Power," was published in 1996, Baldacci has written more than 30 thrillers for adults, as well as six young adult novels. While his adult work largely focuses on government and military secrets, conspiracies and crimes, his young adult work tackles similar ideas within a fantasy setting.

"Writing for younger audiences is not as different as writing for adults as you'd think," Baldacci said. "There are different themes and different language you use, but when it comes to the basic building blocks, you'd better bring your A-game."

Baldacci said having someone in your life to encourage a passion for writing can be the element that separates those who continue in the business from those who give up. He cited teachers and librarians as some of the most important motivators for him to pick up pen and paper, and begin writing.

"I want to be very candid. It's not easy," Baldacci said. "Everyone's not going to be an astronaut. Not everyone is cut out to be a writer.

"But for those who are interested in it, here's my take. You have to ask yourself, 'Why do I want to write?' If the answer is I can't live without it, that's a really good answer."

The next morning, author Miranda Paul came to Manchester Elementary to grab students at an even younger age, as she discussed her work with the school's third- through fifth-graders. Paul is the author of eight children's books, fiction and nonfiction, since her debut "One Plastic Bag" in 2015.

That book, which each of the students read in advance of the visit, was inspired by Paul's time spent teaching in The Gambia in West Africa. The book follows the true story of Isatou Ceesay, who transformed the hundreds of plastic bags that accumulated outdoors into woven items, including bags and small containers.

To help the students learn the difference between fiction and nonfiction, Paul opened her presentation with a game where she read three facts about herself: two true and one false. Students had to use the same research tools she would while writing a book to determine which were the factual statements and which one was fictional.

Paul said she loves speaking with children because she never had the chance to meet an author when she was young.

"I went to a small rural school, and it never dawned on my until I was an adult that this was even possible," Paul said. "I think if I had these lessons as a child, I would have found my career even earlier."

Paul described the process of becoming an author, including screenshots of her original manuscripts, editors' notes, rejection letters and early versions of artwork. Paul said it's important for children to see the setbacks and failures that predate success.

"I feel like something like this would have set me on my path when I was younger," Paul said. "I had so many years of self-doubt. 'Why do I like writing and nobody else in my family or community does?' "

