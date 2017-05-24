Tradition continues: Westminster readies for 150th Memorial Day parade

Westminster's longest-running tradition, the annual Memorial Day Parade, will celebrate 150 years in the community this Monday, May 29. The commemoration is one of the oldest continuous Memorial Day parades in the nation, starting in 1868, just two years after the holiday's creation in 1866.

According to Paul Emmert, Memorial Day Chairman of Carroll Post 31 American Legion, the parade began with Mary Bostwick Shellman, as she took school children up to the cemetery to lay flowers at the graves of those who died in the Civil War. In the 1930s, she asked the American Legion to take over organization of the parade and requested they keep the tradition alive.

"We have taken this as one of our solemn oaths to her memory," Emmert said. "We hold this as one of our most dear events throughout the year."

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Monroe Street before finishing at the cemetery on North Church Street. At the cemetery, a short remembrance ceremony will be held with speeches by Del. Haven Shoemaker and Carolyn Baker, past state commander of the Maryland American Legion. Emmert said though it's the 150th anniversary, they are still interested in keeping to the solemn tone of past years to acknowledge the history of the event rather than turn it into a celebration.

DYLAN SLAGLE/Carroll County Times STAFF Participants gather in Westminster Cemetery for Westminster's 149th Memorial Day exercises on May 30, 2016. Participants gather in Westminster Cemetery for Westminster's 149th Memorial Day exercises on May 30, 2016. (DYLAN SLAGLE/Carroll County Times STAFF)

The Westminster Cemetery at the end of the parade line will be coated in 200 flags, purchased by the Westminster Rotary Club. According to Jaclyn Mathias-Jones, of the rotary club, the flags were originally purchased when they hosted the Tuskegee Airman. Those looking to support the club and honor a hero can sponsor one of the flags for $50, receiving a plaque and the flag.

Carroll's veteran organizations will also host a Memorial Day commemoration in nearby Finksburg on Monday, as 9,000 flags will be placed on the grounds of Gerstell Academy, honoring each of the nearly 9,000 Marylanders who have been killed since World War I. At 2 p.m., they will host a ceremony featuring former Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich. The event will also feature a wreath-laying ceremony by Gold Star Mother Janice Chance.

Todd Mitchell, one of the organizers of the event, said they wanted to do something special for the 150th anniversary of the parade. He said the placement of the flags is a valuable way to spread the message of the holiday.

DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times From right, Charlotte Thompson, 4, Liam Bunting, 4, Savannah Thompson, 5, and Abigail Bunting, 6, wave flags as they watch the Westminster Memorial Day Parade along East Main Street Monday, May 30, 2016. From right, Charlotte Thompson, 4, Liam Bunting, 4, Savannah Thompson, 5, and Abigail Bunting, 6, wave flags as they watch the Westminster Memorial Day Parade along East Main Street Monday, May 30, 2016. (DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

"A lot of young people don't understand what Memorial Day is about. They think of it just as a day off of school," Mitchell said. "This is a way to visualize just how many people in Maryland have sacrificed so we can have our way of life."

The rest of the county will also host Memorial Day events throughout the weekend.

The Monocacy Valley Memorial VFW, 5801 Conover Road, Taneytown will host their Memorial Service and Good Old Days Celebration at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27.

Pleasant Valley's Memorial Day service will be held at 1:45 p.m. at the cemetery.

Sunday evening, New Windsor Presbyterian Church, 200 Church St., New Windsor will host their commemoration at 6 p.m.

On Monday, Hampstead's American Legion Post 200, 4600 Legion Lane, will host services at 9 a.m.

Also on Monday, there will be services at the American Legion Post 120, 9 Broad St., Taneytown at 2 p.m.

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

Twitter.com/Jacob_deNobel