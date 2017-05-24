Memorial Day ceremony to be held Saturday at Gerstell

The 29th Division Association and Business Advocates for Veterans will host a Memorial Day Remembrance from Friday, May 26, through Monday, May 29. The event will feature 9,000 flags on the grounds of Gerstell Academy, 2500 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg. The flags will be on view 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, they will host a ceremony featuring guest speaker former Gov. Bob Erlich.

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

Twitter.com/Jacob_deNobel